Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Arconic reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

