Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.17 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.94 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $226,940,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

