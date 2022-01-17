Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report sales of $7.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FLUX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

