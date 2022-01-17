Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%.
Shares of INSW stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.55%.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
