Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

LTCH stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Latch has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.