Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $18.86. 8,461,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,560. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

