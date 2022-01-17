Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,240. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

