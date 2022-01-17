Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.84 on Monday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

