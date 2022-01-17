Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MRVI opened at $30.33 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7,304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 486,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

