Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.