Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.97. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. 31,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

