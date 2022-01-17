Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Snap also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.01.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,329.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 967,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 900,198 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 195,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.04. 25,556,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,901,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. Snap has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.