Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter worth $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

