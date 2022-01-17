Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

