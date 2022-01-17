ZClassic Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5,459.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00327202 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00126302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00085797 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

