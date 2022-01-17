Zeepin Reaches Market Cap of $465,898.84 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $465,898.84 and approximately $73,897.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.53 or 0.07560105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.56 or 0.99897871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

