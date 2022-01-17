ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits Market Cap of $192,060.31

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $192,060.31 and approximately $273,555.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010300 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

