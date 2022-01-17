ZENZO Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $388,840.61 and approximately $262.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00207112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042250 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00039581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00442110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00075473 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.