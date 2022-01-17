Zero Utility Token (ZUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $325,758.19 and $33.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $336.26 or 0.00800127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

