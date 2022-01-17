Zeusshield Hits One Day Volume of $22,182.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $272,394.71 and approximately $22,182.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

