Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Down 37.9% in December

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. 247,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,110. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $164.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.