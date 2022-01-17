Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.