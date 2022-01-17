Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

