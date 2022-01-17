Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 93,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 28,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.69 price objective on shares of Zimtu Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

