Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

