ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $562,353.33 and approximately $449.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00525070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

