ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $540,793.17 and $46.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

