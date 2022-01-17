Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 492 Price Target at HSBC

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 492 target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 449.82.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

