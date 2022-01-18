$0.22 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.09. Itron posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 245,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

