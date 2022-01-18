-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 137,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,055. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

