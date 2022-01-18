$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Southern posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after acquiring an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

