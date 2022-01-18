$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

