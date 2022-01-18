-$0.51 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.56). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $237.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

