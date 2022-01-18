$0.70 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 52,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

