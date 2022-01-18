-$0.78 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.77). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

