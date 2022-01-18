$0.81 EPS Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 5,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,800. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

