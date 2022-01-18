$0.84 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

