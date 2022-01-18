$1.05 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.12. CRA International reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67. CRA International has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

