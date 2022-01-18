$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Catalent posted sales of $910.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,009,847 shares of company stock worth $389,142,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

