$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $336,584,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of -156.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

