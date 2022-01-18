$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.