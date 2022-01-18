$1.65 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.70. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.56.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $16.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.34. 45,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,790. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $531.11 and a 200-day moving average of $475.25.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

