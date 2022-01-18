10,234 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 10.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,335 shares of company stock worth $17,920,625. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

