10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.21

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.21 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 42155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.