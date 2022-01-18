$110.10 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce sales of $110.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.04 million to $115.85 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $401.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.57 million to $406.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $451.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

