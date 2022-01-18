$12.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings per share of $12.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $9.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $577.00 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

