$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $120.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.50 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $464.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $472.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

MGIC stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

