1,239,867 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Bought by Lexington Partners L.P.

Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,239,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,000. N-able makes up about 8.1% of Lexington Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lexington Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 3,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.