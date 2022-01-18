$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $13.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

