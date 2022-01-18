$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $135.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.60 million to $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.